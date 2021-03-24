From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Idah, yesterday, sentenced the killer of the PDP women leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh to 12 years six months imprisonment.

Mrs Abuh was killed in her residence where she was set ablaze shortly after the governorship election on Nov 18, 2019 .

The convict , Ocholi Edichie, was arraigned on the offences that bordered on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire and culpable homicide.

The prosecution had called five witnesses and made some oral testimony and eye witness account alongside the statement made to the Nigeria police which the court held was sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant.

The defendant however denied making any statement to the Nigeria police but when cross examined he agreed to making some confessional statement.

Delivering his judgement Justice Ajayi, said with the evidences made available to the court, the defendant was culpable of the offences brought against him.