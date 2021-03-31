From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has assured that the killers of Reverend Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village, in Katsina-Ala, will be apprehended.

The governor condemned the killing of the Reverend Father by the attackers.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the attack as mindless and questioned why a harmless priest would suddenly become a target.

‘He reassures the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the State Government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice,’ the statement read.

‘The Governor reaffirms the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals and urges Benue people to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information.

‘Governor Ortom sympathizes with the bereaved family and prays that God grants the soul of Reverend Father Ngugban eternal rest,’ the statement concluded.