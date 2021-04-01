From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the killing of Reverend Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the State and assured that the killers will soon be apprehended.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described the attack as mindless and wondered why a harmless priest would suddenly become the target of armed men.

“He reassures the people of Katsina-Ala and Sankera, in general, that the State Government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice.

“The governor reaffirms the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals and urges Benue people to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information. Governor Ortom sympathises with the bereaved family and prays that God grants the soul of Reverend Father Ngugban eternal rest,” the statement concluded.