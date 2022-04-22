From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state Police Command has apprehended two out of the three suspected killers of a businessman, Hassan Shehu, in Minna, the state capital.

The suspects had, a week ago, lured the businessman, said to be a friend of one of the suspects, Bashir Ibrahim, to Bosso, a suburb of Minna, for a business transaction, where he was stabbed to death and his vehicle and N2 million cash was taken away from the deceased.

Parading the suspects at the state police headquarters in Minna, yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects, Bashir Ibrahim and Aliyu Ibrahim, of the same parents, were arrested in a hotel along Western Bye-Pass, Minna.

Also arrested along with the suspects is one Abdullahi Garba, aged 22, of Tunga-Mallam, Paikoro local government area of the state, allegedly purchasing the victim’s phone from one of the suspects, Aliyu, at the rate of N3,000.00 with an exchange of another phone.

The police image maker said N524,000 was recovered from Bashir, two bottles of suspected chemical substances which he claimed to have purchased from Kano at the rate of N700,000 and the victim’s vehicle.

Abiodun pointed out that the apprehension of the suspects was made possible “after a painstaking investigation and technical intelligence analysis following a marching order by the Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastard act are brought to book.”

The deceased was said to be best man to Bashir, the prime suspect during his wedding last year.

He confessed to have escaped from the scene with the victim’s vehicle which contained about N2 million and later travelled to Kano to purchase some chemical for washing of g old items from the deceased’s money.

Abiodun said the case is under investigation as effort is ongoing to apprehend Suleiman Mahmud, adding that “the suspects will be arraigned in court for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and receiving stolen property immediately after investigation is concluded.”