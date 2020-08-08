Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said that the killers of a tradional ruler, Mr Amos Ubere, and the Immigration Officer, Salisu Usman Maku, killed by suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa State have been arrested and have since made confessional statements to the security agents.

He disclosed this on Saturday while fielding questions from reporters shortly after inspecting progress of work at the Police Mobile Training School in the State.

He said the killers of the traditional ruler at Odu village, Udege in Nasarawa Local Government were arrested by the police in the State.

The traditional ruler of Odu village, Mr Amose Ubere, Salisu Usman Maku and Sa’datu Usman Maku, nephew and nice of Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information were killed by unknown gunmen at their residents,

Salisu Usman Maku was a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Nasarawa State Command and his sister Sa’adatu Usman were killed in July 14 in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State, while the Village Head of Odu in Nasarawa LGA was killed on July 31.

According to the Governor, the police in collaboration with vigilantes and native hunters have arrested the killers of the Village Head and the relations of the former Minister.

‘The suspected killers of the two killings were currently in the police custody and have made confusional statements thereby helping in the ongoing investigations.’

He said his administration would not rest in its quest until its rid out criminal elements in the State.

He appealed to members of the public to support government at all levels as well as to volunteers with useful information that would assist in tacking insecurity in the State.