The Ondo State Police Command has assured that the killers of Chief Elewere Tunde Ilori, who was murdered in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the State will not go free.

The Command stated that investigations have already commenced on the murder of the Owo Chief.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, hinted that efforts are on top gear to ensure that the killers of the community leader are apprehended.

Ilori was on Wednesday killed inside his farm by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

His gruesome murder has continued to generate reactions from various stakeholders in the state including the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye.

The Governor described the killing of Ilori as the height of wickedness and called on security agencies to ensure that the killers do not go free.

He said the security agencies in the state should synergize to ensure that the culprits are brought to book in no distant time.

Akeredolu who sympathize with the family of the deceased chief and the Olowo of Owo said his government will continue to wage war against insecurity.

