Gyang Bere, Jos

As the remains of slain Plateau traditional ruler, the District Head of Foron, Da. Chuwang Bulus Janka laid to rest, Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said the killers must not go unpunished.

Hon. Mwadkwon disclosed this during an interaction with Journalists in Jos and recalled several attacks where herdsmen killed pregnant women in his constituency, butchered their stomach and killed the unborn children.

He lamented that since the killings in Barkin-Ladi/Riyom constituency, Federal Government has not assisted the devastated people with anything, not even the N10 billion promised by the Vice President for the reconstruction of destroyed communities.

“The murder of Acting District Head of Foron was sad because we thought that we are getting some peace. That murder was unprovoked as far as I am concerned because there was nothing that happen to warrant that.

“I am aware that there are some Fulani that came and settled in Bicichi and the Monarch wrote a petition to security agencies to inform them that there are strange elements in his domain and demanded that they should identify themselves with the host community so that there will be no outbreak of crisis in the area.

“He was invited for a discussion by the Operation Safe Haven but he was killed that same day. Before then, alot of insecurity has being happening in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Constituency, killings was still going on unabated. It of people have been killed and alot of farm lands have been destroyed within the period that people are saying there is peace.

“It has become a reoccurring decimal in government circle to here them say that they are untop of the situation or when they want to doused tension, they will say that some people have been arrested in connection with the Killing.

“These issues has continued because nobody has been prosecuted. Right from 2001 when crises broke out in the state and several people killed, the stomach of women cut and the unborn child inside killed, many people have been arrested but they are set free. We will ensure that the killers of the traditional ruler are brought to book and prosecuted for Justice.”

He described the contentious Water Bill in the National Assembly as an attempt to seize land in riverine communities across the country for the use of Fulani herdsmen.

Hon. Mwadkwon said the suspended bill will never reappear in the National Assembly against or it will continue to receive persistent resistance.

He alleged that the construction of Railway from Nigeria to Niger will ease movement of foreigners into the country to perpetrates insecurity.

Mwankwon decried the invasion of Niger into Nigeria during the 2019 Presidential election and said the Railway will give room for Niger to participate in Nigeria election to determine who govern the country.