Former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that those who killed a police officer in his compound on November 19, will not go unpunished.

He stressed that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act are brought to justice.

The former governor made the comment when he visited his Toru Orua country home with party leaders, government officials and supporters from the Bayelsa West Senatorial District yesterday.

Dickson, who visited his compound for the first time since the attack, repeated his call on all Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums. He lamented that the hoodlums, who killed the policeman also took away his weapon, and called on the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the action. He said that the criminals forced their way into the church and ransacked it while looking for whatever object of their mission.

Dickson, who condoled with the family of the late policeman, said that he was in touch with them. He said that it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church.