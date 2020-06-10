Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Roughly 69 persons have been killed in an attack on a community in the northern part of Borno by Boko Haram terrorists, according to witnesses.

Some residents of Maiduguri said they received information on the attack on Zowo, Gubio Local Government around the Lake Chad region late Tuesday.

Dozens of Boko Haram terrorists were said to have invaded the community Tuesday evening on motorcycles and gun trucks, marching the villagers in groups and executing them by gunfire. There was no immediate official reaction to the incident either by the military or police.

A video trending in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday morning purportedly released by Boko Haram, shows the terrorists walking through the corpses of the slain villagers in an open field and taking count with their AK-47 assault rifles hung on their shoulders.

One of them was heard in the background calling a “commander.” A few elderly men were seen standing beside some corpses while a woman with her baby strapped to her back cried as she walked toward one of the terrorists.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum was scheduled to visit the scene of the attack, some 84 kilometres to Maiduguri, today.

Boko Haram has renewed attacks in recent times, fueling fears of attacks with a rise in security threats among residents after nearly four months of respite.