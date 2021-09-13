From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has condemned the killing of the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri, Chief Alex Edozieuno.

A statement issued at the weekend by Ngige’s media team, described the incidence as an ‘unfortunate dastardly act’ while urging the security agencies to track down those behind the murder and bring them to justice.

“Chief Alex Edozieuno, before he became Igwe, was a grassroots politician and a firm believer in just cause. Long ago, while we were in PDP, he was a field man and a political forte of sorts.

“I recall the last conversation I had with him last year, when he called to complain about his deposition as the traditional ruler of his community. I advised him to take it as an act of God and move on.

“It is quite troubling that Alex was gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified persons. I send my sincere condolences to his wife and children, and all who mourn this painful, brutal death.

“I urge the security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice. May God Almighty grant him eternal rest,” Ngige said.

