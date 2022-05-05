Ben Dunno, Warri

Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has condemned the gruesome murder of the military couple who were on the way to their traditional marriage by members of secessionist groups, IPOB/ESN, in Imo state, last week, describing the act as barbaric, callous and most inhumane approach to succession agenda by any group within a nation.

The Right group urged the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army not to relent until those behind the dastardly act were brought to justice to serve as deterrent to other members of the group who now derives pleasure in killing both security operatives and harmless civilians at will all in the name of fighting for freedom.

The body in a statement signed by its national President, Comrade (Dr.) Kehinde Taiga, however commiserated with Nigerian Army and families of the deceased soldiers for their irreplaceable losses, noting that the act had clearly demonstrated the evil in some men behind the clamour to break away from the country.

Accoding to the statement; “We the members of the CDHR condemned in strong terms the barbaric, callous and most cruel manner in which young military couple who were killed while on the way to their traditional marriage by members of IPOB/ESN, the so called secessionist groups that had been terrorising the South-Eastern part of the country”.

“While we commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the families of the Army couple over the demise of their men and relations, we urged the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army to go after those behind the dastardly act and make sure they are made to face justice for the heinous crime they have committed”.

He recounted his personal ordeal and that of his members when they were in the East to attend a member’s wedding and how they were harassed and almost been lynched by the same members of IPOB/ESN who had to use charm on them to detect if they were military men or not before allowing them access to leave their security post.

“It is obvious they identified military men with the aid of charm and once they placed hand on someone after their incarnations, they would know if you are a security personnel or not. And once they confirmed, they would kill such person at once”, he revealed.

The CDHR national President urged the federal government to take the issue of IPOB/ESN seriously before it degenerated further, adding that the agitation for secession must be carried out in a more civilised and intellectual manner that does not demand bloodshed, as there are laid down United Nations guidelines to be followed by any group clamouring for secession within a nation, he stated.