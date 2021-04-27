From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Archbishop of Church of Nigerian (Anglican Communion), Bendel Province, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, has condemned the wave of attacks on churches and worshippers in some parts of the country describing it as barbaric and crime against humanity and God.

The cleric stated this, yesterday, in Ughelli, Delta State, during the Bishop’s charge at the ongoing 8th Synod of the Diocese of Ughelli of Anglican Communion, which has as its theme “We are Christ Fragrance Unto God: A Critical Examination of the Christian Life”. He said anyone responsible for the ongoing attacks on Christian places of workshop would not go unpunished by God.

“The church will not carry arms to fight anyone, but God will fight for His church. Unless they come to the church to confess, by the unction of my consecration, they will pay for what they have done. We don’t have guns, but we have prayers and we will prevail,” he said.