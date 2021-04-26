From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Archbishop of Church of Nigerian (Anglican Communion), Bendel Province, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu has lamented the renewed waves of attack on churches and worshippers in some parts of the country.

Odutemu described the attack as not only barbaric, but also a crime against God and humanity.

The cleric said anyone responsible for such dastardly act would not go unpunished.

He spoke on Monday in Ughelli, Delta State, during the ‘Bishop’s Charge at the ongoing 8th Synod of the Diocese of Ughelli of Anglican Communion.

The synod has as it’s theme: “We are Christ Fragrance Unto God: A Critical Examination of the Christian Life”.

Odutemu said the church belonged to God, and any act against the church was an invitation to His wrath which no man can withstand.

He said: “The church will not carry arms to fight anyone but God will fight for His church.

“Unless they come to the church to confess, by the unction of my consecration, they will, pay for what they have done. We don’t have guns but we have prayers and we will prevail.”

The Archbishop who re-visited the controversial CAMA, urged the Federal Government to rescind the law or face dire consequences.

“Government is not God and those who make laws against the church have always pay dearly for it.

“Nebuchadnezzar tried it and paid dearly for it. The church is not a business organization, neither is it a socio-political venture but a spiritual organisation.

“Although this matter is before the court, I make bold to say Buhari lacks the power whatsoever to handover a spiritial organisation to the Registrar General who is a socio-political leader for supervision.

“Like I said, we don’t have guns to fight but we have prayers, and life and death are in the power of our tongue,” he submitted.