From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned it will no longer tolerate the killing of Christians in the country.

Its National Chairman, Beluso Chukwu, who disclosed this during a thanksgiving service at the Temple of Grace Church, Owerri, yesterday, equally urged the Federal Government to strengthen security in the North to avert further killings of youths.

He also advised the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, provide jobs or subventions for youths to keep them away from crime.

Chukwu called on Christians to pray fervently to God to save them from situations that will lead to their deaths.

“We’re in a dangerous time, especially for Christians. Over 3,000 Christians have been killed in the past three months, those involved are not relenting but the solution is to pray. Abduction, communal tension and ethnic cleansing have worsened the insecurity situation in Nigeria and it saddens our heart in CAN to see such happening

“So, we call on the Federal Government to and save our country from collapse, although we appreciate the government on its past efforts, but a lot still needs to be done, we need help as Christians and we will continue to pray.

“We must note that the solution is for government to create jobs for youths and provide subventions, with these done all over Nigeria, insecurity situation will change,” Chukwu said.

He disclosed the CAN youth wing is planning a summit where Christian and Muslim youths will come together to address the insecurity challenge in the country.

The resident cleric of the church, Ugochukwu Opara, urged the Christian youths not to be deterred in their call to serve the nation and prayed God would use them as a vessel to surmount the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

