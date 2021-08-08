From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) said it would no longer tolerate the killing of Christians in the country.

National chairman of the Christian youths, Beluso Chukwu who disclosed this while speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Temple of Grace Church ,Owerri on Sunday has equally urged the Federal Government to strengthen security in the north to avert further killings of the youths.

He also advised the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency provide jobs or subventions for the youths in other to keep them away from crime.

Chukwu also charged Christians to pray fervently to God to save them from situations that will lead to their deaths. “We’re in a dangerous time, especially for Christians ,over 3000 Christians have been killed in the past 3 months, those involved are not relenting but solution is to pray.

“Abduction ,communal tension, ethnic cleansing has worsened the insecurity situation in Nigeria said it saddens our heart in CAN to see such happening

“So we call on the federal government to help and save our country from collapse, although we appreciate them on the ones they have done, but a lot still needs to be done, we need help as Christians and we will continue to pray.

“We must note that the solution is for govt to create jobs for youths ,bring subventions , with these done all over Nigeria ,insecurity will change .” Chukwu advised.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the youth wing of CAN is planning a summit to hold soon where Christian and Muslim youths will come together to address the insecurity challenge in the country.

The resident cleric of the church, Reverend Ugochukwu Opara while urging the Nigeria Christian youths not to be deterred in their call to serve the nation, prayed that God would use them as a vessel to surmount the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

