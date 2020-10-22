Manchester United star, Odion Ighalo has pleaded with the world’s governments to intervene in the democide occurring in his home country of Nigeria.

Africa’s most populous nation has been plagued by violence in recent times as citizens protest against police brutality – with several deaths and shootings reported from the altercations.

The country’s capital Lagos – with an estimated 20 million residents – has come come under a 24-hour curfew, with other regions already trying to keep their residents indoors.

Nigeria’s situation was highlighted by Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, last weekend, with the Super Eagles international displaying a t-shirt with the message, ‘#EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria’, after scoring his first goal for the Serie A club.

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 Champions League win against PSG, Ighalo called for the world to take notice of what is happening in Nigeria and pleaded for help stopping the government from killing its own citizens.

“I’m sad and I don’t know where to start from,” Ighalo said in a video message from the Parc des Princes.

“I’m not the kind of guy who talks about politics – but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria.