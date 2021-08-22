From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has described the killing of five farmers in Toro village, Modakeke, on Friday morning as ‘sheer criminality’ and not Ife/Modakeke fight.

In a statement by the Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare, the monarch condemned the killing in strong terms.

He warned people against fueling embers of discord between the two towns, insisting that the killing had nothing to do with inter-tribal war was reported on social media.

“While some mischief makers tried to link the criminality to the long-resolved Ife/Modakeke dispute, the Palace of Ife wishes to state unequivocally that what happened at Toro village was sheer criminality and the long hand of the law will soon catch up with the perpetrators.

“It is in the public knowledge that the country like its counterparts across the world is being confronted by security challenges, which would soon be a thing of the past with the cooperation of all, especially we, the citizens.

“Attempts to add communal colouration to the crime with an attempt to distract security operatives from unveiling the evil minds behind the devilish act by some mischief makers is already known to security operatives who are on top of the matter,” the statement read in part.

While lauding government and security operatives including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Army, vigilante groups and others for being responsive to the ‘ugly situation’ and their immeasurable roles in sustaining the peace being enjoyed in the communities, the Ooni implored all law abiding persons in his domain to carry on with their legitimate activities as perpetrators of acts of criminality were not representing any community and would only be treated as criminals.