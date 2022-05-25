From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has reacted to the killing on Sunday night of a pregnant northern woman, identified as Fatima, along with her four children in Anambra State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari warned the perpetrators of the dastardly acts to expect tough response from the security forces.

He, however, caused against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The President said while expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, he called on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

He also cautioned the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide the country and create disturbance the chance to do so.

In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these “wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as “deeply distressing,” President Buhari warned that perpetrators will face tough response from the security forces.