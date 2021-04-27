From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A frontline aspirant for Governor in Benue State, Mark Hanmation, has expressed deep pain and sadness over Tuesday’s murder of seven Internally displaced persons (IDPs) by suspected herdsmen at the Abagena IDP camp on the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

Hanmation, who described the development as inhuman, barbaric and wicked, said that it was unthinkable that the same herdsmen who sent these displaced persons out of their homes for many years would come back to attack them in the camp where they are seeking refuge.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a security meeting with key stakeholders across the country to chart a way forward to address rising insecurity in the country.

He also appealed to security authorities, particularly the military operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS to urgently deploy personnel to guard IDP camps across Benue State now that the places have become targets of senseless attacks by criminals.

‘I sympathise with the families of those who were killed and pray God Almighty to grant them the comfort to bear the irreparable loss,’ Hanmation said.

‘It is my sincere prayer that we overcome these lingering security challenges so that we can once again enjoy the peace and unity our beloved society was once known for.’