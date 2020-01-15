The airstrikes that killed Amir Khalifa Umar, chief judge and number three man in the hierarchy of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is a significant victory in the war against insurgency in the North East.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) believes that our troops and those of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) deserve encomiums for this notable achievement.

The group also lauded the Buhari administration for its immense support, in logistics and welfare for the troops, without which these tremendous achievements would not have been possible.

In a statement by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, the group said the death of the key ISWAP figure is a major milestone in the war against terror.

“If there is anything that shows the commitment of President Buhari to tackling insurgency around the fringes of the Lake Chad and other places where the insurgents are active, it is the successful airstrike in Tunbum Sabon.

“Khalifa Umar is a top ISWAP commander who is also an ideological leader of the Islamic State (IS) affiliate in West Africa who has his hands bloodied with the death of several hostages including the 11 aid workers that were executed a few weeks ago The fact that Umar as ISWAP chief judge is one of the closest men to Abu Musab al-Barnawi makes it a big kill and a remarkable achievement that the Nigerian military and government deserve commendation for.”