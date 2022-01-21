From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Following the abduction and subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Noble Kids Academy, Kwanar Dakata by her school teacher, Kano State Government has ordered for an indefinite closure of the affected institution.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf , Friday, disclosed that the government has equally withdrawn the operational license of the. deceased primary schoo nd the school where her remains was buried by her abductor.

The directives for both tge closure and withdrawal of the opearationsl licences of the two schools are with immediate effects, said the statement.

This statement quoted the the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru as expressing deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incidence.

The Commissioner also revealed that in addition to the police investigation, a ministerial Committee has been constituted by the ministry with a view to assisting in digging the matter for justice to take it’s cause.

While consoling and condoling the family of late Hanifa Abubakar on behalf of the ministry and the state government, he called on parents/ guardians to desist from taking their wards to that closed schools and theit likes.

He further stated that the ministry would do all it takes to facilitate the work of the constituted committee to come with actionable suggestions that would prevent future occurrence of such tragic incidence.