Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has has described the killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari strongly condemned the terrorists’ action.

President Buhari expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same time of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

He consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa State and the bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God and assured that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by the country’s determined armed forces.

President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region.