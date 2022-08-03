From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A former aspirant for House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Odetunde iyabode Omolara has threatened a legal action against the Nigeria Police Force if the identities of those behind the killing of her two aides, Abdulkadir Iliya and Simon Oti are not unraveled.

The aides were killed by heavily armed men numbing about five who raided one of her apartments in Abuja in search of her during the campaign primaries.

Speaking from a location she decided to conceal, Odetunde Iyabode Omolara who contested to represent AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of FCT on the platform of the PDP but narrowly lost to the incumbent member, Micah Jiba at the primaries.

The woman leader in the major opposition party and the founder Northern Women Peace Forum,is demanding for justice for the bereaved families.

She said the case has been reported to the police before fleeing the country after several attempts to kill her. She however alleged that much has not been done to by the security agencies to bring the Killers of her aides to justice.

She is a respected voice in the clamour for inclusion of women in governance and religious equality.

Odetunde has fiercely challenged the exclusion of Christians in FCT primary elections and key political positions in the country.

As a humanitarian and philanthropist, through her Northern Women Peace Forum, a non-governmental organisation, she has reached out to so many Nigerians across board, empowered young people, conducted free medical outreaches as well as access to livelihood to rural women.

