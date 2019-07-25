Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The new Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, John Abang, yesterday, prevented the shutdown of the offices of two South African firms, mobile telecommunication giant, MTN and Shoprite, in the state by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

NANS had few days ago threatened to shut down South African businesses in Nigeria over continued attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

A source within the association revealed that it had slated Wednesday to shut down the MTN office in Awka and move to Onitsha on Thursday, equally to shut down Shoprite.

Following the threat, members of the association had started assembling at the Amaenyi office of the MTN in the state capital, Awka, as early as 8am to carry out their threat before its leadership received an invitation from the police commissioner.

Coordinator and leader of the protest, Anthony Ojiaku, who spoke to newsmen at the MTN office said as law abiding students, the leadership would answer to the invitation of the CP.

“For now, we are shelving the protest until after the meeting,” he said.

Confirming the development while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State when he paid the council a visit at Godwin Ezeemo Press Centre, Awka, CP Abang said he had to intervene to forestall breakdown of law and order.