Raphael Ede, Enugu

Aku General Assembly, an umbrella body of Aku community, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, has called on the Inspector General of Police to take over investigation of the assassination of their daughter, Maria Amadi, from Enugu State Police Command, alleging complicity.

They also called for an urgent intervention of relevant authorities to bring to justice the killers of their daughter, who was murdered by gunmen in front of her house, on March 21, 2019.

Late Amadi, who was head of Nursing Services, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, and a mother of two, was allegedly shot dead, on Thursday, March 21, at about 4:00p.m, in front of her house, at the Federal Housing Estate, Enugu, by suspected assassin’s who were said to have trailed her from her office.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, the President General of Aku General Assembly, Chief Fidelis Ezeoyii, alleged that the two suspected police officers arrested in connection with the murder of their daughter had been behind the counter, while no serious effort to arrest those who carried out the assassination had been made by the command.

Chief Ezeoyii disclosed that the assassination of Mrs Amadi had brought to four, their sons and daughters who were assassinated in recent time by gunmen, citing the assassination of Chief Magistrate Josephat Nwani.

He said the community would no longer keep silent while her prominent sons and daughters are gruesomely murdered in cold blood for no just cause.

“We are urgently demanding quick action by the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to see that the killers are brought to book. We are not relenting in our quest for justice in this matter, and will not accept anything less,” he said.