

.Calls allegation wicked, uncharitable

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN), has denied reports linking its members to the killing of the traditional ruler and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, His Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, by unknown people.

Chairman, Plateau State chapter of MACBAN, Alhaji Isa Bappa, in a statement on Wednesday, described the allegation as baseless, wicked and uncharitable.

He said the traditional ruler was a peace loving man who had always stood for truth and justice did not deserve to die in such a gruesome manner for whatever reason.

He said: ” We wish to express our heart-felt condolence to the good people of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State over the gruesome and unjustifiable killing of a traditional ruler, Gwom Rung, the Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi LGA,HRH Da Bulus Chuwang Jakai by unknown criminals.

“We want to also debunk the insinuation going round the social media and other platforms that the killing was carried out by our members. We wish to state categorically that these insinuations are false, wicked and unfair to our people.

“We completely distance ourselves from this wicked attack and urge the security agencies to as a matter of urgency swing into action with a view to arresting the suspects and bring them to book no matter who they are.

“We want to further appeal to our brothers and sisters on the Plateau and beyond not to be quick to attribute any attack or crime to Fulani herdsmen without proper investigation. This is a bad act and should be discouraged.

“There are criminal elements among every tribe of the world and the proper thing to do to achieve lasting peace and defeat criminals is to work together and expose the criminals elements among us instead branding one ground as criminals and terrorists.

“We finally call on our members to remain calm and law abiding no matter the provocation. They should report any breach of peace to security agencies.”