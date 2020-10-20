Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Following the killing of a policeman on Monday on night around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba, by hoodlums numbering over 30 and the killing of another two policemen and the burning down of a police station in Aba by #EndSARS protesters, Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm yesterday.

A government press statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu read in part: “After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out.

“To ensure the continued security of lives and property of law abiding citizens, the Governor has also directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm today (yesterday) till further notice.

“Furthermore, Governor Ikpeazu has approved a cash reward of N5m to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the hoodlums and armed cultists.

“This is in addition to the approval of a reward of N1m for each authentic video evidence on brutality and extra-judicial killings by security agents in the state submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry being inaugurated to investigate the incidents”.

The release advised parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards to ensure that they were not engaged in nefarious activities or allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem in the State.