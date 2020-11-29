By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of 36 states have described the killings of over 40 rice farmers in Borneo as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

They said this latest killings raise serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. As well as questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

They have therefore resolved to collectively review these issues at the next meeting to forge the way forward.

In a statement signed by Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the governors said the killing of the rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists brings back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

The statement read thus: “The farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes. This method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

“Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.

“Governors are concerned that the carnage is degenerating beyond explicable limits, yet again, and the catalogue of destruction is not only seeming to be endless and intractable but it has an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.”