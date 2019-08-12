Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is waiting for the outcome of the investigation panel on the killing of three police intelligence officers and a civilian by soldiers in Ibi, Taraba State, before taking appropriate actions, the President has said.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while reacting to criticisms suggesting that President Buhari was indifferent, said there was no iota of truth in the allegation.

Shehu through his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu, was forced to react when the President came under attacks by Twitter users on Monday, accusing him of not doing enough to get to the bottom of the matter.

He this explanation Buhari was waiting the outcome of the investigation handled by the Defence Headquarters.

The soldiers, aside from killing the policemen, had freed a kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu, whom the police were escorting to the Taraba State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo.

In tweet, one Twitter user, @PeterIjakpa, wrote, “The President is incompetent in all ramifications.”

Another tweet by @KentChidera, noted, “So there is no time duration for the investigation? This kind inquiry may last till 2023.”

Replying via his handle, @GarShehu, the President’s media aide wrote, “In response to press questions, I will confirm that a committee was set up during the National Security Council meeting to investigate the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba State.”

He continued: “Contrary to those mischievous insinuations, President Buhari had ordered the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organisations in the country, including the police force.”

Shehu added: “The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident, and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him.

“He is following due process and procedure. Putting the cart before the horse is not President Buhari’s way of doing things.

“Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the panel from the Chief of Defence Staff.”