Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has commence displinary action against two policemen indicted for the killing of one Tina Ezekwe ,17, at the Iyana- Oworo a part of the state.

Ezekwe was last week shot dead by police officers on pindown point at the Iyana- Oworo area and afterwards, the state Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ezekwe.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said: “Investigations so far, revealed that the conduct of the two police officers: ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke linked with the incident, fell short of professional standard of the force.

“In view of the above, the command has commenced forthwith, internal disciplinary proceedings against the two officers. While the ASP has been served an official query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost Office. The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.

“Meanwhile, the CP has assured that as soon as the internal disciplinary proceedings have been duly exhausted and culpability of the indicted officers established, they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction.”