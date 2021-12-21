From Noah Ebije Kaduna and Gang Bere, Jos

Barely 48 hours after bandits killed 40 persons in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the 19 northern governors of “lack of empathy” for communities and persons attacked and killed by bandits and other criminals.

The group expressed anger over what it described as the endless orgy of killings in northern Nigeria saying those affected were left to think that their lives do not count.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement, yesterday, said apart from Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, neither the president nor other governors of the region had bothered to visit the affected communities to show empathy or sympathy.

“The president and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter. The ACF would like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria. The latest incidence took place in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death.

“Nothing stops the president and a state governor from visiting such places. We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno. Just a few days ago also in Askira Uba in Borno,10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away. The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count.”

However, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has lauded the armed forces for stepping up their operations against bandits and insurgents particularly in the North East, North Central and North West.

In a statement, yesterday, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, appreciated recent efforts by security personnel involved in operations across the north.

He commended troops carrying out operations in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna states, among others, where bandits and insurgents terrorising citizens were dislodged.

Lalong said the forum would appreciate if the military operations were sustained and further coordinated to ensure that the terrorists do not shift their bases after being dislodged from areas they currently occupy.

He said it was important to ensure that terrorists are completely subdued and restrained from regrouping for law and order to prevail across the country.

He condemned recent attacks by terrorists in various local governments of Kaduna State, Wase Local Government of Plateau State, Askira Uba and other local governments of Borno and Niger states, among others, where innocent citizens were gruesomely murdered and many properties destroyed.

While commiserating with families of those killed and surviving victims, Lalong reiterated the forum’s commitment to continue to provide succour to victims of these attacks while also working with the Federal Government for other humanitarian interventions.