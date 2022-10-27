From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The three socio-cultural groups in Benue State – Mzough U Tiv, Mut, Ochetoha K’idoma And Omi Ny’Igede – have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, set up military posts at Gbeji in Ukum, Chembe, in Logo and Agatu in Agatu Local Government Areas, LGAs, to check the incessant attacks and subsequent killing of innocent people across the State.

Last Wednesday, October 19, 2022, armed Fulani herdsmen militia attacked Gbeji, a community in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA of Benue State and killed about 39 persons, injured many while several others are said to be missing.

Speaking through the President General of Mzough U Tiv, CP Iorbee Ihagh, rtd, the groups said the attack on Gbeji is one among many other senseless and unprovoked killings of innocent peasant farmers across 10 LGAs of Benue State by the marauding herdsmen, which has left behind over 1.5 million persons displaced across Benue.

The President who was flanked by the National Public Relations Officer, PRO, John Okpong and a representative of Ochetoha K’ Idoma, Chief Bob Echikwnyo, said the attack on Gbeji is yet another proof that the Fulani herdsmen have continued to attack communities in the state as part of its plans to take over the ancestral land of the indigenous people of the state by waging jihad on Benue communities.

CP Ihagh said they have a firm belief that the establishment of the military posts will check the incessant invasions and also pave way for the return of the over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, back to their ancestral homes.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for playing a fatherly role and sending a condolence message in which he pledged the full support of the federal administration in assisting the state government and the people of Benue with resources to investigate what has occurred.

“President Buhari must be commended and applauded for the bold step he has taken to console those that are mourning and also investigate the wanton killing and destruction of lives and property in Gbeji.

“On the other hand, we condemn the lame attempt by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to condole families that lost their loved ones during the incident.

“The three socio-cultural groups also join the people of Gbeji to reject the condolence offered by Atiku, which we also view as a mockery, for how does the PDP presidential candidate expect farmers in Benue state to have brotherly ties with their murderers?”

They also condemned Atiku’s recent outing where he said he was angry “with Governor Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulanis as bandits and terrorists.”

The group called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to apologise to Governor Samuel Ortom for the unwarranted verbal attacks he unleashed on him saying some of the Fulani cattle groups have owned up to the killings in the state, time and again.

While they commiserated with the families of the security personnel that lost their lives during the attack the group commended the military and other sister agencies that have been keeping vigil to ensure that it wades off attacks of armed herdsmen militia against Benue communities.