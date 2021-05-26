From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, has urged Plateau citizens to defend themselves against fresh killings in the state.

He tasked the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of recent attacks and killings in Dong and Kwi communities.

Lubo disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing journalists after a meeting with CAN leadership and denominational heads held at CAN Secretariat, Plateau State.

“What bothers us much is the security situation within and outside the state, especially the recent killings and maiming of people in Dong and Kwi communities, we are sad over the number of people killed. Wether it was an attack or reprisal, the Church is so sad and condemns the act in totality; it is evil and barbaric. It is very sad that people will be sleeping peacefully in their houses and evil people will come and kill them.

“I implore our people to have the attitude of being vigilant and self defence. No matter what, God has given us the right to protect and defend ourselves; we are not asking anybody to go and attack, but in a situation like this, you have the divine right to protect and defend yourself.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Plateau State, Edward Ebuka, said the attack that claimed 16 lives in Riyom and Dong communities is suspected to be reprisals and that investigation is ongoing on the issue.