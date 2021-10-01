By Emma Njoku and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders across the country to “reclaim the public spaces from hoodlums, restore public order and put a stop to the unacceptable criminal assault on innocent citizens and symbols of state authority.”

The IGP, in a statement, yesterday, condemned, in very strong terms, the new wave of violent crimes taking place in the Southeastern States, especially Anambra State. He equally expressed his commitment and determination to reversing the ugly trend and restoring peace in Igbo land and other parts of Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Force will soon be launching a massive, well-coordinated, target-oriented and intelligence-driven operation aimed at neutralising the threats from bandits, terrorists and other criminals operating across the country.

The IGP called on citizens to remain calm, vigilant and continue to support the law enforcement community in their onerous task of providing public safety and security

Meanwhile, following the series of killings of prominent Igbo in the South East by gunmen, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to relocate to the streets from their hideouts, to deal with whoever is involved in the atrocities.

Their action followed the recent killing of the husband of the late National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Director General, Dr. Chike Akunyili, by gunmen, at Nkpor Onitsha, on Wednesday. The group, in a statement through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, also warned of a clandestine plot to kill prominent Igbo today, while blaming it on ESN.

Powerful asserted that from an intelligence report, the group gathered hoodlums were plotting to cause mayhem under the guise of enforcing sit-at-home.

“We wish to place every resident of Biafra on red alert over plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order. Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land.”

