Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the nation’s security agencies to order over the continuous killing of innocent persons in the South East.

The ADF said the killings and maiming of innocent Igbo citizens within Igboland by trigger-happy Nigerian police and security personnel since the commencement of the COVID-19 lockdown ordered by the government were pre-meditated.

Chairman of ADF’s Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, in a statement, yesterday, regretted the extra-judicial killing of Igbo saying it had been some form of past time for security agencies in Nigeria.

The group, therefore, condemned in strong terms, the barbaric enforcement measures adopted by security agencies in the enforcement of the rules of engagement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This inhuman and brutal approach in enforcing the rules has led to the killing of more people than the dreaded disease has killed in Igboland. It is unfortunate and unprecedented that more than 20 innocent citizens have been killed or maimed in Igboland so far while the officially recorded COVID-19 casualty in Igboland is hardly up to four persons within the zone. In view of all these callous assaults on our people, ADF calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Nigerian security agencies to order to halt the killing spree in Alaigbo before they snowball into a genocidal massacre with its attendant consequences for the collapse of peace and stability in Igboland.

“There is indeed a limit to which normal human beings, not to talk of a whole nationality, will be subjected to systematic political, economic and physical annihilation without justifiable popular revolt in aid of self-preservation,” Onyike stated.