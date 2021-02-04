Miffed by spates of killings in South East blamed on confrontation between South East Security Networks and Nigerian Security forces in Orlu, Imo state, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos state, Eze Michael Ezekwobi, Oyioma na tu Ndigbo gba gburugburu has described the situation as worrisome.

In a statement, the Eze said since the end of the Nigerian Civil war, the region has remained peaceful until recent confrontations. He appealed to all parties involved in the mayhem to observe restraints by respecting sanctity of life.

Speaking on the 2nd wave of COVID, Ezekwobi commended the Federal Government for not imposing total lockdown. He said with flexible approach adopted by the Presidential Task Force, Nigerians would be able to go about their business, yet observing the COVID-19 protocols.

On the emergence of Amb. George Obiozor as new Ohanaeze PG, Ezekwobi known for his indebt analysis of contemporary issues said it was too early to judge the new Ohanaeze boss on allegation of marginalization of southeast.

Ezekwobi also call on Ndigbo in Ifako Ijayie to fully observe the COVID-19 protocols by observing social distancing, use of nose masks, sanitizers and washing of hands. He said with this measure, the pandemic would soon be put under control.