Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State branch of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), has lamented the incessant killings in the Southern Kaduna, just as he called for a stop to what he described as callous killings of Nigerians.

MSSN President, Miftahudeen Thanni, who made the plea during a press conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre today, also urged government to check the perpetrators of what he described as evils going on in the country. and bring them to records.

“One of the primary responsibilities of government is to secure the citizens and the properties of the citizens. Security is key, so because of this we still implore the government to do the needful, the government is trying but they have not done their best, if they can do better i think this will be a forgotten issue.

“I also want to implore citizens and indigenes of Kaduna state especially Southern Kaduna in particular to sue for peace, to embrace peace at all time, not only by speech but by all their activities.

“They should exhibit peace at all time with each other, they should be tolerant at all time”, adding that if they can do all this, there will be an enduring peace in Kaduna at all time.

Thanni also called on both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to reach a consensus on the controversy surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The MSSN president, lamented the controversy, which he described as saddening and weakens the hope in the reformation of the education sector.

“It will be unfair for the resolvable difference to affect the resumption of millions of Nigerian students at the end of the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

“The government must understand that massive investment in education is a guarantee for achievements in economic development and the well-being of their citizens.”

The society further decried the poor funding of education in the country, saying it is having negative effect on output across all levels.