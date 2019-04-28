Ojo James

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, for linking its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to killings in the Southeast.

Dokubo in a video that went viral on the social media recently following the killing of an Enugu-based Prophet Anthony Nwoko had accused Kanu of being an opportunist.

Dokubo said: “It is very sad that our struggle has come to the stage when the IPOB and its leadership under Nnamdi Kanu will order the assassination of fellow Biafran who disagree with them on the modalities of achieving our independent as a nation.

“It is so sad that Kanu, who cannot lift a spoon in defense of Biafrans against the killing and brutality visited on our people, on the Igbos by the Nigerians occupation office, will now turn against his followers to murder those who disagree with him.

“This is very dangerous, somebody who cannot lift up a finger against our enemies and can only run his mouth is now ordering for the killing of our people.

“And we are expected to keep quiet? Everybody knows that cleric Nwoko was killed by Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB. I don’t know the cleric. I have only watched his videos and listened to him. I was told by some people who came to see me in my residence in Yenagoa about him, but I have never met him. It is so, so bad, we never thought that one day our struggle will come to this very shameful stage.” But the IPOB in a statement signed by its Deputy Leader,

Mazi Uche Alphonsius Okafor Mefor said that Kanu was too busy to respond to Dokubo’s claims.

Mefor, therefore, said that a statement entitled: ‘’Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Asari Dokubo’s murder allegation,’’ by an online portal was concocted, outlandish and outrageous tales, saying that it was being sponsored and midwifed by the Fulani Caliphate and their moles in Biafra land.

The deputy IPOB leader said that “this is one of the desperately needed channels/outlets designed by the enemies of Biafra restoration to carry out their latest futile attempt to draw a reaction from the revered leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This desperation on the part of these caliphate slaves and shameless home-grown jihadists only goes to show how much they need the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to remain relevant.” He said that the IPOB “leader does not respond to inconsequential falsehood and publication such as this, as he is certainly not in the same league with this band of gluttonous scavenging pipeline contractors and their sponsors.

“Our leader is busy fighting to restore Biafra as he shall demonstrate on Saturday April 27, 2019 in Munich Germany. He has no time to respond to attention seeking nonentities whose stock in trade is to serve the interest of the caliphate to the detriment of our people.

“The killings, the assassinations, the abductions going on in Biafra land presently is being carried out by these barbarians from the North, but these shameless individuals hope to deflect attention from these heinous crimes by repeatedly mouthing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu in their frequent vacuous social media rants. Biafrans must be vigilant!

“The spirit of Biafra is alive and active. In fact, Biafra is a spirit in itself. It is, therefore, interesting to note that the sabotage of the Biafran cause in the 1960s through the combined conspiratorial alliance of the Fulani caliphate and some traitors from the West Coast of Biafra land is presently repeating itself, but we thank divine providence that this time around, they have been identified early in their treacherous game plan and checkmated.”

He disclosed that Kanu is busy with international diplomatic effort to restore Biafra, saying that he would not “concern himself with replying to the rant of an inconsequential attention-seeking bloated Creek Toad?”