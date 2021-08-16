From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area following Saturday’s attack on commuters around Jos North Local Government which claimed no fewer than 22 lives of Muslim faithful on transit from Bauchi to Ikare, Ondo State.

Lalong, in a statement by his media aide, Makut Macham, yesterday in Jos, said the action was to forestall further security threats in the area.

“Hours after announcing a dusk to dawn curfew in three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats. From 2pm of Sunday August 15, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government.”

The governor pleaded with citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

He said the 24 hour curfew in Jos would remain in force until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have flayed the killings.

NSCIA in a statement by Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, appealed to Muslims to be calm and not take the law into their own hands.

The council said it was monitoring investigations would ensure justice is served adding that no human life deserves to be wasted on any grounds, be it religious or ethnic.

“In the meantime, while efforts are on to locate the eight missing Muslims, the council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done.”

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State, Chapter while condemning the killings called on security agencies to maintain professionalism in carrying out their constitutional responsibility.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, in a statement said: “The leadership of the church on the Plateau totally condemns the attack on a convey of commuters along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area which also led to loss of lives. Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being regardless of their identity and affiliation is unacceptable.

“CAN Plateau State Chapter mourns with the families of those who lost their lives and loved ones as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind. We pray that these needless killings quickly comes to a swift end. As a church on the Plateau, we are committed to working towards justice and peaceful co-coexistence. We call on all arms and tiers of government to ensure that the criminals responsible for these dastardly acts of violence are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the skirmishes that led to the deaths. He called on the law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice saying no citizen should be made to suffer or lose his or her life simply on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

UniJos suspends examinations

Management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has suspended ongoing second semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session following recent security challenges that has led to the imposition of a curfew in Jos.

Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the varsity, Abdullahi Abdullahi, in a statementsaid the examinations slated for August 16 to 21, have been suspended till further notice.

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos which has made government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session. Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled to hold between Monday August 16 and Saturday August 21, have been suspended until further notice.”

Abdullahi also advised students living in hostels on campus to avoid unnecessary movements.

“All students of the university residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements. Management is working in collaboration with the security agencies and the government to ensure that the safety of lives and properties of members of the university community, particularly students, are adequately protected. Similarly, students that are resident outside the campus, and members of staff, are also advised to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect.” Abdullahi thanked the state government and security agencies for ensuring the safety of students and staff of the university at all times.