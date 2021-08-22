From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Youths from the middle belt region have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups who have allegedly claimed responsibility for the killings and destruction of communities across the country.

In addition, the youths under the platform of Forum of Presidents of Youth Organizations in the middle belt region have called on the Federal government to proscribe all militant Fulani and other extremist groups as was done In the case of the Independent People of Biafara (IPOB) in view of its rankng in the global terrorism index as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.

This was contained in a communique issued by the groups in Abuja, at the end of it’s conference.

Meanwhile, the youths had after a review of the security challenges in the region, called on the Plateau State governor, Simon Lanlong as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum for his inability to coordinate his colleagues to bring the insecurity in the region to an end.

The communique was jointly signed by the President, Benue Youth Forum and coordinator of the conference, Terrence Kuanum, and Daniel Bichi, Secretary and president Youth Wing Gombe South peoples Assembly.

Others in attendance were Frank Olu, President Kwara Youth Vanguard; Amando Saka, president Kogi yourh forum; Bibiannr Danjuma, President Taraba youth Assembl; Darren Kuba, president Nasarawa youth movement for good governance; Alfred Shimbi, president Bauchi youth forum; Friday Egan; president Niger youth forum and Maryamu Dauda , president Plateau youth movement for good governance.

The rest are Chechat Joseph, president Southern Kaduna youth Assembly; Sanda Eijo, Adamawa South youth Assembly; George Oro, president, FCT indigenous youth movement and Shima Atokaa, Secretary, Benue youth forum.

The youths have however commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for championing the cause of equity, fairness and justice as the leading voice for the voiceless in the country.

The forum therefore encouraged Governor Ortom to remain steadfast and not be discouraged by the campaign of blackmail launched against him and his administration by enemies of peace.

The communique reads in part:

The Forum calls on the Federal Government to publicly condemn the atrocities perpetrated by armed herdsmen, arrest and prosecute the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups who have consistently admitted to the wanton killings and destruction of communities across the country.

Similarly, the Forum urges the Federal Government to proscribe all militant Fulani groups as was done in the case of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), given that the Global Terrorism Index has repeatedly ranked Fulani militia as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world. Similarly, other extremist groups should be proscribed.

The Forum urges the Federal Government to increase the funding and equipping of security agencies, and to recruit additional police personnel and improve on their training to enable them confront criminals.

The Forum calls on Mr. President to uphold his Oath of Office as President of all Nigerians and to lead in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He must be seen to be the President ‘for everybody and for nobody’.

The Forum appeals to President Buhari to respect the Federal Character Principle in appointments into key positions and siting of projects. The Middle Belt region has been badly treated in the past six years in the area of appointments at the federal level.

The Forum advocates for allocation of more funds to states and local governments from the Federation Account with the recommendation that local governments should take 23 percent of the Federal Allocation, states should get 42 percent while the Federal Government takes 35 percent.

The Forum equally calls on states to step up their efforts in improving internally generated revenue to tackle development challenges and make life more meaningful for their people.

The Forum berates the Governor of Kaduna State over his handling of the security situation in his state, particularly the terrorist attacks taking place in Southern Kaduna where hundreds are killed on daily basis. The meeting also condemns the sacking of thousands of civil servants by the Kaduna State Governor, a decision that was apparently targeted at the people of the southern part of the state.

The Forum has resolved to embark on enlightenment of Middle Belt people about the fictitious and deceitful agricultural policies of the Federal Government which are aimed at grabbing the people’s lands for herdsmen and their animals.

The Forum acknowledges and unanimously commends His Excellency Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for championing the cause of equity, fairness and justice as the leading voice for the voiceless in the country. The forum encourages Governor Ortom to remain steadfast and not be discouraged by the campaign of blackmail launched against him and his administration by enemies of peace.

The Forum highly commends Governor Ortom for his bold step of identifying with EndSARS protesters in his state last year and his prompt decision to organize the Benue Youth Summit to address the challenges facing the young people of Benue State.

The Forum sympathizes with Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Niger and other states which have millions of internally displaced people living in IDP camps. The Forum urges the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of assisting the states facing humanitarian crisis to facilitate the resettlement of the IDPs to the ancestral homes.

The Forum adopts ranching as the most viable solution to the farmer/herder crisis within the Middle Belt region.