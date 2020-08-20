Gyang Bere, Jos

The Acting Director General of Global Centre for Media and Human Employment (GCMHE), in Plateau State, Charles Ejoh has urged security agencies in the country to fish out terrorists behind the killing of aid workers in Borno State.

He pleaded with Nigeria government to relocate internally displaced persons in various IDPs camps in the country to their ancestral homes to alleviate their plights.

Ejoh disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Jos to celebrate the Annual World Humanitarian Day, held at the GCMHE training Center, Jos, Plateau State.

“We are making a passionate appeal to Me. President, Muhammadu Buhari to match his words with action by compelling the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the killers of the aid workers to justice in Nigeria.

” We want Mr. President to as a matter of urgency order the security agencies to fish out this terrorists as anything short of that will continue to paint Nigeria as a partiah Nation within the comity of states.

“”We wish to reiterate our earlier call on the Nigerian government to as a matter of urgency relocate the various IDPs from their camps to their ancestral homes and also bring the perpetrators of the killing of the aid workers in Borno State to book.”

He regretted the recent murder of five Humanitarian aid workers in Borno State who were abducted and killed in a gruesome manner by Boko Haram terrorists group in June for no reason.

“This ugly development once again brings to bare the urgent need for government world wide to do everything needful in order to protect the lives of these aid workers especially in Nigeria.”

Ejoh lamented that the global pandemic-COVID19 has given rised to global Humanitarian crises which has caused untold hardship and health challenges worldwide.