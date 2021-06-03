Senator representing Imo East Senatorial zone, Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and military authorities on the escalating level of insecurity occasioned by violence and killings in Imo State with particular reference to Owerri zone because of its cosmopolitan nature as the State Capital.

He brought to the attention of the authorities cases of extra judicial killings, abduction and intimidation of constituents by security agents, urging security chiefs to investigate these allegations with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Onyewuchi called on them to ensure that those who are maintaining law and order keep strictly to the rules of engagement as well as respect the fundamental rights of citizens.

The senator also expressed concern over the spate of attacks on security agents and government facilities, lamenting that “this is alien to us as a people.”

He, therefore, asked the security agencies to get to the root of the matter by conducting thorough investigations.