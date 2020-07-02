Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, to rid Enugu State and environs of criminals terrorising the people.

The House also directed the IGP immediately arrest and prosecute those responsible for the gruesome murder of Mr. Eugene Iloabani, a farmer, who killed by armed men at Isiokwe village, Amankpunano community in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State, last week.

The Green chamber equally implored the federal government to also deploy sufficient security personnel in said community and Enugu State in general to provide a clement environment for our people to pursue their trade.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, under Matters of Urgent National Importance, at Thursday’s plenary.

Okechukwu, in his lead debate, informed the House that the late Iloabani was reportedly hacked to death on June 29, 2020 by “suspected killer herdsmen”.

The lawmaker noted that recently there have been “other recent attacks involving killer herdsmen in Oji River axis of Enugu State and killings of farmers, rape and pillaging of communities in various parts of the federation”.

He challenged the Federal government and the police authorities to rise to the occasion, especially as the primary purpose of the government is the security of lives and property.

“The primary purpose of every government is the welfare of the people and security of lives and property, but because of the worsening state of insecurity, our farmers have abandoned their farms for safety, a situation that will result in food shortage, hunger and drought.

“A recent report stated that between 2017 and May 2, 2020, herdsmen carried out 654 attacks, killed 2, 539 and kidnapped 253 people in Nigeria.

“Therefore, bringing the killers to book would serve as deterrence to other criminal elements in the state”, Okechukwu stated.

According to the deputy minority leader, though the investment various state governments, including Enugu, insecurity is commendable, the security situation across the country is overwhelming for the states.