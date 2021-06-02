From Fred Itua, Abuja

In a historic move, the Senate, yesterday, observed a one minute silence eight times to mourn hundreds of Nigerians killed across various states of the federation in recent times.

This is even as President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, revealed that legislative interventions must be stepped-up by the National Assembly to protect Nigerians against the spate of insecurity in the country.

Lawan said legislative interventions were required to reduce the number of deaths caused by criminal activities.

He added that such interventions needed to be backed by collaborative efforts between the legislature, executive and Nigerians.

“Let me observe that we have observed about six one-minute silences and most of it was to pray for the repose of the souls of Nigerians who were murdered or killed by criminals.

It is very important that we step up our legislative intervention in ensuring that we protect the lives and properties of Nigerians to reduce the incidence of one-minute silence. I believe that the Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly, working together with the executive and getting the support of Nigerians, can bring the much needed succour to our people, and that is why we are here.”