From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 70 persons were reportedly killed by Fulani bandits in Jebbu Miango and Kwall Districts of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, made the disclosure yesterday, when journalists visited the scenes of the fresh attacks.

He said the deceased were killed during a sustained attack that lasted four days from Saturday through Wednesday, without the intervention of the police, Operation Safe Haven and any security agencies.

Malison said over 300 houses were burnt, including the residence of former member of the House of Representatives, Lumumba Da’ade, while food items, generators, motorcycles and water pump machines were carted away.

He explained that the Fulani who came with vehicles, looted foodstuffs, household items and other valuables in most homes before setting ablaze.

He explained that the last attack was massive as the herders did not only mean harm to Irigwe people, but were in for an agenda to forcefully take over their ancestral land, which he said they would resist without looking back.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Lumumba Da’ade, whose house was burnt and household items and livestock carted away, called on government and spirited individuals to assist the vulnerable communities.

