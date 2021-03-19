Recently, KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes was introduced into the Nigeria market.

According to Nnamdi Nwokike, managing director of Saftermobo Nigeria Limited, marketers of the product in Nigeria, “Without doubt the entry of the product into the Nigeria hygiene conscious space is considered by opinion leading and consumer influencer blogs as a game changer”

“This is because, the Nigeria discerning consumer will always adapt to the immeasurable benefits of using KilRox wipes to clean Hands, Smartphone, ATM machines, doorknobs, inside Car surfaces, Office tables and Computers, Saloon equipments, Microphones and a reliable assurance in our ever germ infected surroundings. Some are now certain with KilRox wipes, that hitherto been skeptical about the use of sanitizers (with the proliferation and not knowing the contents of most sanitizers in the market) are going to trust KilRox wipes for effective disinfection” he said

of germs and also disin

Nwokike explained that, alcohol, which is one of the active ingredients of KilRox, wipes kills germs by denaturing the outer proteins of microbes and dissolving their membranes according to Google. He added that, KilRox wipes are made with bleach free formula that Kills 99.9% of virus, bacteria and fungi including cold and Flu viruses.

He added that the product come in two distinctive packing, the canister package and the soft bag package with a lemon scented option, each loaded with the 99.9% germs killing promise that the KilRox brand guarantees.

The new wipes is approved by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and suitable to be used in Hospitals, Athletic Facilities (stadiums, locker rooms), Hospitality (Hotels, Restaurants, etc), Travels- Airlines passengers sanitization and airport surfaces disinfection among others.