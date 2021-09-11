We have to understand the fundamental feature of each security issue. The Gulf of Guinea is not just a Nigerian or Korean problem. It is a regional and global issue. We need to tackle that issue together, of course, bilaterally, as well as regionally and globally. We are working with regional organizations like ECOWAS, Eu- ropean Union and UN, et cetera. So, we have various programmes. We are helping regionally and internationally. But we have to look at all the issues within the context. I have to say that regional problems require regional solutions. Global problems require global solutions and national problems require national solutions. We have to understand this very clearly. On culture, the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) activities serve as proof of how we are trying to achieve our objectives. We have a lot of exchange pro- grammes. On the economy, our mission in Nigeria is to help Korean companies do much trade, more construction, more investment, and we try to build a legal framework. For example, we proposed to have an agreement of avoidance of double taxation. Those things are useful. At the same time, I want to see more trade delegations by Nigerians to Korea. You know, you have to study the Korean mar- ket in order to export more.

We have been battling terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in Nigeria. Do you see these as national problems? If they are, from your experience, how do you think Nigerians can solve them?