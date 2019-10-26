On–Air-Personality, Adekeye Esther aka Cute Kimani, has aired her feelings on the BBC sex-for-grades documentary that exposed two lecturers of University of Lagos recently.

While lamenting that there are those who are harassed and pressured for sex, Kimani said there are many circumstances to which women are sexually harassed. “It is not only sex-for-grades that exists, there is also sex-for-roles in Nollywood, and there is sex for jobs too,” she said.

According to Kimani, the university shouldn’t be an environment for sexually depraved people in position of authority to act out their fantasies.

“I dare say that while we shine the torch on higher institutions, there’s need to also check on secondary schools; there are lots of molested teens in there who will be sent back into the world wounded,” she observed.