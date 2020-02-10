Kimberly-Clark, makers of Huggies introduced their newest addition to their range of diapers, Huggies Nappy Pants, to the Nigerian market.

The new Huggies Nappy Pants are recommended by 9 out of 10 Nigerian mums to deliver comfort to their babies, whilst guaranteeing all night dryness. An answer to the growing concerns of mothers on diapering solutions and innovation, Huggies Nappy Pants gives comfort, fit and ease of use. Huggies Nappy Pants was launched to further reinforce the brand’s position of its commitment to delivering quality products to Nigerian mums and their babies.

Kimberly-Clark, Sales Director for West Africa, Bola Arotiowa briefly outlined the stages that led up to the product launch and thanked the various state and federal agencies that helped the company achieve this feat, while recognizing the talent of the Kimberly-Clark team in Nigeria.

Speaking on the quality performance of the newly launched pants, Head of Marketing, WECA, Kemi Saliu says “The new Huggies Nappy Pants, is a High performance ‘diaper-pant’ developed to help protect a baby’s delicate skin with a breathable, soft and stretchy all-round waistband. “We will continue to put all efforts behind understanding better the consumers’ needs and provide them with innovative solutions and products. Huggies Nappy Pants is specifically designed to meet evolving needs of parents, and is an easier approach to diapering active babies.” Mrs Saliu said.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Huggies, Martha Kayode, “Huggies Nappy Pants are a result of research findings and an overall objective to offer mums all-day superior dryness and protection for babies”. Available in stores and outlets nationwide, the new Huggies Nappy Pants comes in size 3, 4, 5 and 6, and is suitable for all babies from 3months upwards.