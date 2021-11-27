From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the recognition of King Ateke Michael Tom as the Amayanabo of the ancient Okochiri Kingdom by the state government has brought peace, stability and security to the Okrika council.

The governor acknowledged that without the support of traditional rulers, it would be difficult for any government at whatever level to achieve peace.

Governor Wike stated this after he was conferred with the traditional title, “Se Taribo 1st of Okochiri Kingdom (A man who has love for his people),” at Okochiri in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His word: “The recognition of Ateke Tom by the government as the Amayanabo of Okochiri has brought peace in this domain, and the people are happy with his leadership. And that is why today you can see that there is a peace that reigns within the environment of Okochiri, and to a greater extent, the entire Okrika Local Government.”

The governor noted when a person is saddled with the responsibility of presiding over the affairs of the people, once his administration is predicated on justice, fairness and equity, it would yield peace and happiness for those governed.

“It is one thing to be a traditional ruler, it is another thing to live up to the expectation of a traditional ruler. You have kept your kingdom as one, you have kept your kingdom in peace, you have kept your kingdom united, and that is what is expected of a traditional ruler.

“You’re not just a traditional ruler to confer chieftaincy title on us, you’re also a traditional ruler to help the government to maintain peace in your domain. Because without the traditional rulers, it will be difficult for any government at whatever level to achieve anything.”

“Governance without peace, governance without security is no governance. Governance is predicated on protection of life and property.”

Governor Wike noted that the massive turn out of people from all walks of life to grace the fourth anniversary of the coronation of King Ateke Tom as the Amayanabo of Okochiri and dedication of his new palace was a demonstration of their appreciation of his leadership.

“Ateke Tom has brought peace. Don’t see him as Ateke Tom that fought for the Niger Delta, see him as Ateke Tom, the traditional ruler, the Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom, whose traditional duty is to make sure peace reigns in his domain.”

Governor Wike, who commended the king for being supportive of the government of Rivers State, promised to complete all ongoing infrastructural projects started by his administration in Okochiri and the entire Okrika council.

The governor urged the people of Okrika and the rest of the country to rally around, and collectively ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ousted from power in 2023.

“It’s only God that is holding us today. Things are very difficult day by day. The government at the national level has failed us, and therefore, it’s time for Nigerians to rally round to make sure we have a government that will take care of our people.”

Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, said the recognition of the Ancient Okochiri Kingdom stool by Governor Wike has brought peace, joy and development to the entire Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

